Elburn police reports: Sept. 29, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Cesar A. Gandarilla, 37, of the 400 block of New York Street, Aurora, was charged Sept. 29 with felony criminal damage to government property and possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, speeding, depositing material on the highway and driving an uninsured vehicle.