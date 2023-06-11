Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: May 16-30, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Nicholas C. Acosta, 31, of the 40W100 block of Kingfisher Court, Campton Hills, was charged May 16 with driving under the influence. Deputies responded to a report of a red Dodge Charger was partially over the edge of 30-to-50-foot drop at a construction site after bypassing barricades on Harmony Road north of Higgins Road, Hampshire shortly before 2 p.m. Hampshire police arrived first and got the driver safely out of the car, which was then towed away.

• The North and South Mill Creek signs on Fabyan Parkway at Mill Creek Drive were reported May 29 to have $5,000 in damages.

• Alfred L. Buchanan, 63, of the 43W300 block of Hawkeye Drive, Campton Township, was charged May 29 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The victim told deputies that she and Buchanan argued, she packed up to leave and Buchanan grabbed her by the hair, pinned her to the ground and slammed her head to the ground. The victim told deputies she then kicked in him the groin and took away his glasses because his eyesight is poor. Deputies took photos of the injuries to the back of her head, neck and left arm.

• Jarrod L. Fortner, 49, of the 200 block of Sycamore Street, Somonauk, was arrested May 31 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of felony aggravated DUI. Deputies were called to a residence at 10:15 p.m. in the 6N700 block of Tuscola Avenue, St. Charles Township, for a report of a domestic disturbance involving five roommates who had been drinking – Fortner being one of them. Fortner is being held in the Kane County jail on $30,075 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 30.