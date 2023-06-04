Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: May 18-28, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Dacoda Lee Taylor, 23, of the 0-99 block of Rolland Place, Fox Lake, was charged May 18 with driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at the intersection of Routes 64 and 47 in Maple Park.

• Shawn M. McGhee-Paratore, 38, of the 0N500 block of Weaver Lane, Blackberry Township, was charged May 27 with disorderly conduct in connection with a dispute with his neighbor. The neighbor provided deputies with a recording of McGhee-Paratore on her phone while he yelled multiple profanities at her.

• Michael A. Rae, 21, of the 100 block of Delcy Drive, DeKalb, was charged May 28 with reckless driving, speeding 35 or more miles over the limit, no valid license and was arrested on a DeKalb County warrant. A deputy tracked Rae’s Jeep at 84 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Keslinger at Dauberman roads. Rae accelerated to 117 miles an hour after the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. Rae lost control at Keslinger and Meredith roads and drove into a farm field, went back up to Keslinger, losing its bumper and leaking fluids before it stopped.

• Alfredo Gabriel Cervera Davila, 20, of the 6N700 block of Wabash Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged May 23 with speeding 35 or more miles an hour over the limit and no valid driver’s license. Cervera Davila’s Honda CRV registered at 82 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Stearns Road from Route 25 at about 10 p.m.