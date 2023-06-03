Kane County paddlers to race on the Fox River this weekend

KANE COUNTY – Kayak and Canoe paddlers will take to the Fox River on Saturday for the annual Mid-American Kayak and Canoe Race.

Contestants can compete in two race lengths, that will both finish just past the Illinois Bridge in Aurora near McCullough Park. The 10-mile race will start in St. Charles and the 6-mile race will start in Batavia.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Fox Valley Park District will host a riverside lunch party and awards ceremony at McCullough Park at 150 W. Illinois Ave. after the races.

Contestants can enter to compete in the races and find more information at the park district’s website. The top three boats in each division receive an award.

Non-competitors of the race can purchase a $20 ticket that includes lunch in the park and a race T-shirt.

The race returned last year after four years off due to dangerous water levels and pandemic restrictions, bringing over 300 paddlers to the Fox.