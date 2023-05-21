Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: May 11-17, 2023

Information in Kane County Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Tamara E. Titock, 58, of the 43W600 block of Route 64, Maple Park, was charged May 13 with violating an order of protection.

• A 2015 silver GMC Sierra in the 37W700 block of Heritage Drive, Batavia Township was reported burglarized May 12 of prescription medication, a shovel and a MaxiFlex glove. The Sierra was unlocked.

• Joshua Van Wagoner, 42, of the 44W800 block of Main Street Road, Blackberry Township, was charged May 17 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Jarod J. Selle, 23, of the 0N700 block of Watson Road, Maple Park, was charged May 11 with battery that causes bodily harm, battery and criminal damage to property. Deputies were called to the 0N700 block of Watson Road in Kaneville Township about 11:30 p.m. in answer to a fight at the house.

• James B. Finn, 37, of the 200 block of Virgil Street, Maple Park, was charged May 13 with violating an order of protection. A third party sent a text message on Finn’s behalf to the protected party asking for help to pay a $5,000 bond for him – in violation of the no-contact order.

• Jason J. Lopez, 46, of the 200 block of James Street, Burlington, was charged May 13 with two counts of domestic battery and one count of assault. The victim told deputies they argued about him being out drinking all day and that he shoved her into a cabinet and caused her to fall to the ground.