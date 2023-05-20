St. Charles’ Pollyanna Brewing and Distilling wins multiple awards for beer, spirits

Pollyanna Brewing and Distilling is the recipient of several awards from the American Distilling Institute’s International Spirits Competition.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, the competition recognizes the top craft spirits in the country and around the world.

The business won the following awards at this year’s competition:

Offbeat Aquavit

Gold Medal for Aquavit

2023 Best of Category Aquavit

2023 Best of Class Specialty

Cadence Gin

Bronze Medal for Contemporary Gin

Coffee Liqueur

Bronze Medal for Coffee Liqueur

Keyway Rum

Bronze Medal for Column Still Rum

These awards followed the medals they received at the 2022 Craft Distillers Spirits Competition last fall, which include Gold Medals for their “Limoncello” and “Coffee Liqueur”, a Silver Medal for their “Barreled Cadence American Gin”, and a Bronze Medal for their “Cadence American Gin,” according to the news release.

Pollyanna has also won several awards for their craft beer. Recently, they won a Silver Medal at the 2023 World Beer Cup for their Maibock, “Nose Over Tail.” This is in addition to six Great American Beerfest awards and seven Festival of Barrel Aged Beer awards.

For more information on Pollyanna Brewing and Distilling, including locations, hours, beverages and more, visit https://pollyannabrewing.com/.