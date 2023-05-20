CASA Kane County announces new board members

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Kane County, a nonprofit agency that trains volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in foster care due to abuse and neglect, announces its newly-elected board members and a new officer slate.

“We are very excited to introduce our new board members and officers,” Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula stated in a news release. “Our aggressive strategic initiatives include expanding our awareness across all of Kane County and ensuring our Board of Directors is representative of all the constituencies we serve.”

According to the release, CASA Kane County protects 100% of children who have been in abuse or neglect cases originating in Kane County– and follows them wherever they are fostered in the state of Illinois. CASA Kane County volunteers are also uniquely sworn in as officers of the court – Guardian Ad Litems – and are often the first person a judge wants to hear from regarding the best interests of a child.

CASA Kane County served a record 613 children in 2022. This represents an 85% increase in the number of children served in the last three years. More community volunteers and resources are needed to meet the needs of every child, the release stated.

New board members include:

Honorable Linda Abrahamson, retired, 16th Circuit Judge

Cynthia Gamboa, president and CEO of CamMi Photo Booth, Pop-of-Love2020, and the Founder of CUPS Bra Drive and the Women of Aurora Network

Catherine Marciniak, senior vice president – head of RCIS claims and claims operations for Zurich North America

Dr. Tonisha N. Via, director of labor and employee relations in human resources at Elgin Community College

April Wells, gifted coordinator for Elgin Area School District U-46

Michael E. Wozniak, head of business banking, executive vice president for Wintrust Financial Corporation in Rosemont

Members of CASA Kane County Board of Directors serve three-year terms. Current Board Secretary Kris Wano (Calamos Wealth Management) will become chair, Jim Chakires (Apex CPAs & Consultants, Inc) will remain vice chair, Ray Drake (UPS, retired) will become treasurer and Michael Lusk (Lusk Law, LLC) will become secretary.

Outgoing Chair Tim Kellenberger (Kellenberger Electric, Inc.) and outgoing Treasurer Ryan Fuelling (Parent Petroleum) will remain on the board. Other outgoing board members concluding their terms are Carlie Dunteman and Fred Schramm.

For more information about the Board of Directors, visit CASA’s website.

For more information to become a volunteer at CASA Kane County, click here.