Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: March 22-April 9, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Gary A. Kmiec, 43, of the 600 block of West Fabyan Parkway, Geneva, was charged March 22 with violating an order of protection at the 6N600 block of Decatur Avenue, St. Charles Township. The protected party told deputies Kmiec was to have no contact whatsoever. He used a parenting app to send messages to the victim – which were not harassing – but they were sent after the order was served, reports stated.

• Jesus Gibran Hernandez-Almaraz, 29, of the 1100 block of Ogden Avenue, Naperville, was charged March 23 with violating an order of protection while at the Kane County Judicial Center, 37W777 Route 38, St. Charles Township. Hernandez-Almaraz approached the protected party in the parking lot, asking that she drop the protective order and work things out privately.

• Theresa J. Mikula, 59, of the 0N200 block of Ford Drive, Blackberry Township, was charged March 24 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. A verbal argument escalated to a physical one involving Mikula striking the victim several times on the head and biting him on the left forearm.

• The BP, 9S595 Route 47, Sugar Grove Township, reported March 25 that the manager received several complaints about possible fuel contamination. After checking the fuel storage, he found that a storage lid had been opened up and the loss of fuel could be as high as $25,000. The lid is under the ground and a cover has to be removed to gain access, so it was either sabotage on purpose or it was left open after past maintenance.

• Yahaira Lopez Velazquez, 33 of the 800 block of Oliver Avenue, Aurora was charged April 1 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Lopez Valzquez’s vehicle registered traveling at 61 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on Jericho Road approaching Athena Road in Montgomery.

• Hector R. Gonzales-Leon, 25, of the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive, Aurora, was charged April 7 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit, no valid license and driving an uninsured vehicle. Gonzales-Leon’s Buick LeSabre registered traveling at 74 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Dunham Road in St. Charles Township.

• Gabriel De La Torre, 57, of the 7N500 block of McGough Road, Virgil Township, was cited April 8 for harsh, prolonged, unusual noise in accordance with county ordinance. Neighbors previously complained 12 times about loud music coming from that residence. Citations were previously issued Feb. 19 and 26 and this would be his third notice to appear in court.

• Monica R. Delgado, 34, of the 2200 block of Pennview Lane, Schaumburg was charged April 8 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and improper lane use. Deputies were called to Route 25 and Lambert Avenue in St. Charles Township shortly before 5 a.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a tree. Delgado’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.199%, the report stated.

• Dezaree G. Contreras, 27, of the 700 block of Sard Avenue, Aurora, was charged April 9 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Deputies were called to 1320 Gates Road in Montgomery shortly after 1:30 a.m. because a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Contreras, struck two parked vans at that address. Contreras was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora where her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.214%, according to the report.

• Richard A. De Mar, 91, of the 6N100 block of Route 31, St. Charles Township, was cited March 27 for open burning. Deputies were called for assistance by Fox River and Countryside Fire Protection district as they were on scene to put out the fire. Fire Chief Bert Lancaster told deputies he has been to De Mar’s address six times in the last month because he was burning roofing material, lumber and garbage.