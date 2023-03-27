Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: March 14-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Eric Rodriguez, 36, of the 4500 block of Deames Street, Plano, was charged March 14 with criminal trespass to real property and disorderly conduct at Blackjacks Strip Club, 7N657 Route 25, St. Charles Township. The manager and security guard called deputies to the club at 8:14 p.m., alleging that Rodriguez was “belligerent and causing issues,” left on his own but was not allowed to return. Rodriguez allegedly said, “I’m going to get some big time people in Elgin and shoot this place up.” He drove away, then came back, rolled down his driver’s side window and made a shooting gesture with his hands. Rodriguez’s vehicle was left in the Blackjacks parking lot, containing open bottles of beer and vomit right outside the driver’s door.

• Sheila G. Frerichs, 27, of the 300 block of Maple Avenue, Maple Park, was charged March 18 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, resisting a police officer and disobeying a traffic control device. A deputy was driving west on McDonald Road approaching Stevens Road in St. Charles Township shortly after 3:30 a.m. when a black Toyota Camry traveling east crossed the double yellow center line and into the deputy’s lane of travel. The deputy did a U-turn, followed the Camry as it turned south on Randall Road until it stopped at Silver Glen Road east of Randall. Frerichs’s blood alcohol content was later measured at 0.162%.

• Edi R. Ferro-Gonzalez, 46, of the 7N000 block of Sauber Road, Maple Park, was arrested March 19 on a DuPage County warrant.