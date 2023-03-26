State Rep. Dan Ugaste to hold ‘Leap into Spring’ blood drive

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, is hosting a “Leap into Spring” Blood Drive.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1145 N. 5th Ave., St. Charles, according to a news release from Ugaste’s office.

“Spring is in full swing and you can give a lifesaving gift by donating blood,” Ugaste stated in the release. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to donate to come out and kick off their weekend and spring with a good deed that helps our communities. You can leap into spring by giving blood.”

According to America’s Blood Centers, every two seconds, someone needs blood but only approximately 3% of the U.S. population donates blood each year. The American Red Cross says that blood donations help cancer patients, trauma patients, sickle cell patients, burn patients and patients with chronic diseases, the release stated.

Constituents can call Ugaste’s office at 630-797-5530 with questions. The 65th District now includes parts of Elburn, Lily Lake, Campton Hills, South Elgin, Geneva, St. Charles, and Wayne, but all are welcome at the event.