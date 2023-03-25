Elburn Police Dept. to hold last open house before April 4 election

The Elburn Police Department will hold its last open house from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the police station, located inside Village Hall.

This is the final open house before the April 4 consolidated election, which will have a referendum question on the ballot.

The village is asking voters to approve $9.9 million in bonds for the construction of a new police station on Anderson Road.

The bond would be paid off over a period of 20 years. The estimated annual cost to a homeowner would be $100 per $100,000 of assessed value of their home.

“The biggest thing for us right now is the police station, which is huge for us,” Elburn President Jeff Walter said previously. “I think people who have come down and looked at our station and seen how small it is, and seen the potential for bad things to happen, can see that the officers don’t have the space they need and this is long overdue.”

Housed in Village Hall, the current station cannot accommodate 10 full-time officers, 10 part-time officers, two records associates and two community service officers, let alone provide them the means to safely do their jobs, Walter said.