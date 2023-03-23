Elburn to increase annual licensing fee for video gaming machines

The village of Elburn will increase the annual amount an establishment pays to license each video gaming terminal from $25 to $250. The fees are evenly split between the terminal operator and the licensed facility.

The exception will be veterans and nonprofit establishments, such as the American Legion Post 630, which will remain at $25.

Village Administrator John Nevenhoven presented information at the March 20 Village Board meeting from the Illinois Gaming Board showing that the village currently has total of 39 video gaming terminals in seven locations in town.

Documents show the current total annual fees for those terminals is $975. With the increase in fees, the total amount will come to $8,625, a difference for the village of $7,650 per year.

That amount will be in addition to the taxes that the village collects from each establishment at 5% of the net terminal income obtained from their machines. Each establishment pays a 34% annual tax on its net terminal income, 29% of which goes to the State of Illinois and 5% to the municipality.

Nevenhoven assured the board that the taxes currently shared with the village will continue as is.

For the 12-month period between February 2022 and January 2023, the total net income from the 39 terminals in the village was $1.5 million, and the 5% in taxes collected by the village was $75,568.

The net amount each facility made for the 12-month period reported ranged from just under $3,000 for the Elburn American Legion Post 630 to just over $726,000 for LCI Highland of Illinois, which is associated with Elsie’s Place Café. The village’s share of that net income was just under $150 from the American Legion post to just over $36,000 from LCI Highland of Illinois.