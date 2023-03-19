Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: March 6-16, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• Cristian A. Luna, 21, of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Aurora, was charged March 16 with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle outside its approved container and driving with an expired registration on Randall Road in Batavia Township shortly after midnight.
• Michael F. Fox, 21, of the 1400 block of Commons Drive, Woodstock, was charged March 14 with speeding 35 or more over the limit. Fox’s vehicle registered at 92 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone east on Route 20 east of McLean Boulevard, Elgin.
• Abraham Samer, 46, of the 100 block of South State Street, Elgin, was charged March 13 with six counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence, felony driving with a suspended license and two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs. Deputies were called to Randall and Bolcum roads in St. Charles Township at 10:16 p.m. in response to reports of a red Nissan swerving all over the road. When deputies caught up to Samer, he was passed out at the wheel in the middle of the road.
• Zachary A. McNutt, 33, of the 6N400 block of Route 31, St. Charles Township was arrested March 6 on DuPage and Winnebago county warrants on traffic charges.
• Jack R. Hoag, 20, of the 500 block of First Street, Elburn, was charged March 8 with speeding 35 or more miles an hour over the limit. Hoag’s vehicle registered traveling 107 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 38 east of Anderson Road in Campton Township shortly before 1 a.m.
• Michael M. Hunter, 42, of the 900 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was charged March 8 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit. Hunter’s vehicle registered at 88 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 38 east of Anderson Road in Campton Township shortly before 1 a.m.