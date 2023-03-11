Breaking: Missing Virgil man found dead near Great Western Trail in Campton Township

A Virgil man who has been missing since March 1 was found dead Saturday morning near the Great Western Trail in unincorporated Campton Township.

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management along with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division Saturday morning resumed their search for James Norris, 30, of Virgil, who was last reported as being on the Great Western Trail. At approximately 11 a.m., Norris was found deceased just off the Great Western Trail near the area of Hanson Road in unincorporated Campton Township, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, no foul play is suspected, the release stated. Those with any information about the case are asked to contact the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Kane County Office of Emergency Management and the Kane County Forest Preserve Police.