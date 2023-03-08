Local business owners celebrate International Women’s Day

Women who own businesses in the Fox Valley area celebrated International Women’s Day, which is March 8, and Women’s History Month at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Tuesday, March 7.

The gathering was organized by downtown merchants, while Daniele Saunders of Daniele Saunders Photography in Geneva took the photo, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

“There are many more women-owned businesses in the area that were not able to be present for the photo. The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrates and applauds all who took the leap to follow their passion and start a business. You are all an inspiration,” said Laura Rush, Geneva Chamber of Commerce communications director.