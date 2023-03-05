Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Feb. 22-26, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Gabriel De La Torre, 57, of the 7N500 block of McGough Road, Maple Park, was cited Feb 26 for harsh, prolonged, unusual noise in accordance with county ordinance. Neighbors had previously complained about loud music coming from that residence on July 8, Sept. 11 and on Nov. 5, 2022, and this year on Feb. 11, 12 and 25, but no citations were issued, the report stated. De La Torre was cited for noise Feb. 19. De La Torre told deputies that he did not believe his music was loud and didn’t understand why deputies came to his house. Deputies warned him if noise complaints continued, more citations may be issued.

• Jose F. Diaz, 37, of the 1300 block of Union Street, Montgomery, was charged Feb. 22 with two counts of domestic battery. Diaz and the victim began a verbal argument about household responsibilities and bills that became physical.

•Luke A. Gentile, 26, of the 40W700 block of Willowbrook Drive, Campton Hills, was charged Feb. 19 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Deputies were called to 11N575 Burlington Road in Hampshire Township shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a gray Chevrolet Malibu sedan that had crashed into a ditch. The vehicle had heavy front end damage and the engine block had separated and was lying 15 feet to the south. Gentile was taken to a local hospital with a fractured spine and ankle and his blood serum indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.166%, reports stated.

•A resident of the 49W900 block of Perry Road, Maple Park, reported a burglary Feb. 22 of $9,700 in tools including a jack hammer, power washers, hand blowers, saws, hedge trimmer, chain saw and a rototiller.