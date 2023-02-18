Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Feb. 12-16, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Scott A. Olson, 43, of the 2800 block of Brian Lane, Montgomery, was charged Feb. 12 with driving under the influence and endangering the life of a child. Deputies were called to 47W950 Lasher Road, Kaneville Township shortly before 1 a.m. where the homeowner reported a black Jeep had driven into a small pond on his property and the driver had two children in the vehicle with him.

• Raymond F. Gerkitz, 56, of the 700 block of Pearl Street, Ottawa, was charged Feb. 16 with speeding 35 or more miles over the limit. Gerkitz’s pickup truck was traveling at 88 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone going north on Randall Road, south of Red Gate Road, St. Charles Township shortly after 5:30 a.m.