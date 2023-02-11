Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Jan. 10-Feb. 7, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Larry Heredia, 48, of the 200 block of Fairfield Avenue, Lombard, was charged Jan. 22 with domestic battery. Deputies were called to View Grocery and Liquor, 6N559 Route 25, St. Charles Township shortly after 7 p.m. when an employee there called to report that her ex-boyfriend had spat in her face. The victim told deputies that she was talking to a male friend when Heredia came into the store and became jealous; Heredia told deputies he believed that they were in a relationship.

• Crossroads Christian Youth Center, 49@294 Route 30, Big Rock Township, reported Feb. 7 that a Doolittle single-axel gray trailer valued at $1,500 was stolen.

• A furnace valued at $750 was reported stolen Feb. 2 from a home in the 3N800 block of Route 31, St. Charles Township. FedEx delivered the furnace, and when the homeowner was notified, he contacted a neighbor to retrieve it, but the package was gone.

• Kevin V. Hilton, 28, of the 600 block of Madison Street, Batavia, was charged Feb. 3 with harassment through electronic means, harassment by telephone and violation of his bond, all misdemeanors. Hilton was arrested for the same charges on Jan. 17, and released with the stipulation that he not contact the complaining witness, the report stated. Police viewed about 50 messages sent to the victim on Jan. 26, Jan. 27, Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. They were photos of himself, his bail bond paperwork, lewd and inappropriate comments via his company’s Instagram account, the report stated.

• Marcelino Pancheco-Padilla, 45, of the 200 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles, was charged Feb. 5 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper passing of an emergency vehicle and driving without taillights on when required. Pancheco-Padilla’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.179%, the report stated.

• Valerie P. York, 30, of the 6N300 block of Essex Avenue St. Charles Township, was charged Jan. 26 with violation of her bail bond on domestic battery charges.

• Jerod D. Carpenter, 30, of the 200 block of North North Main Street, Burlington, was charged Feb. 3 with felony aggravated domestic battery and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The victim told police Carpenter punched her in the face causing a bloody nose and placed her in a choke hold causing her to become dizzy and unable to speak or breathe. Carpenter told police he “stiff armed” her when she attacked him. Carpenter is being held on $20,000 bond in the Kane County jail.

• Sarah Stark, 37, of the 2600 block of Pecos Circle, Montgomery, was charged Feb. 1 with driving under the influence and improper lane use while. Deputies went to Keslinger Road east of Francis Road in Maple Park about 1 a.m. in response to a white Nissan Rogue that drove off the road.

• Elias Taye, 58, of the 1S000 block of Burnham Lane, Blackberry Township, was charged Jan. 24 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. An argument over car keys escalated to the victim being punched in the arm, scratched on the hand, grabbed by the shoulders and shaken.

• Tyra M. Mason, 24, of Aurora was charged Jan. 10 with two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence, misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving without headlights on when required after 10 p.m. on Orchard Road in North Aurora.