St. Charles Public Library invites community to meet new director

The St. Charles Public Library will host an open house to introduce its new director, Kate Buckson, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the library’s Huntley Community Room. Buckson was appointed to the position effective Nov. 7, 2022.

Buckson has an almost 20-year career in libraries, which began at the Westmont Public Library. For the past seven years, she served as the executive director of the La Grange Park Public Library District and is eager to apply her skills and experience at a larger library, according to a press release from the library.

She holds a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Wayne State University, along with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Northern Illinois University.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 630-584-0076 or visit the library’s website at www.scpld.org.