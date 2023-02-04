Enjoy the sweet taste of spring at Maple Sugaring Days March 4-5 in St. Charles

GENEVA — Discover the sweet science of turning tree sap into syrup and enjoy samples in the Maple Café from noon to 3 p.m. on March 4 and 5 during the Forest Preserve of Kane County’s Maple Sugaring Days.

According to a news release, Kane County Forest Preserve District naturalists will demonstrate how to tap a maple tree and offer an opportunity for guests to try drilling and setting a tap of their own. Join a hike to learn how to distinguish maples form other species of hardwood trees, then drop in at the Maple Café for some sweet treats, including ice cream drizzled with syrup donated by the St. Charles Culver’s location. Maple donuts, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee will also be available for purchase.

Local maple syrup will be on sale at the Creek Bend Nature Center while supplies last. Several sizes of syrup will be available — eight ounces for $9, 16 ounces for $16, 32 ounces for $25 and 64 ounces for $45.

Registration is not required for this family-friendly program. Admission is free, while treats and syrup can be purchased via cash or check only. Creek Bend Nature Center is located within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.

For more information on Maple Sugaring Days, call 630-444-3190, visit kaneforest.com or search for @forestpreserve on social media.