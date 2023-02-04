CASA Kane County to host annual Children’s Champion Celebration next month

CASA Kane County will host the annual Children’s Champion Celebration on Saturday, March 4 at the Q Center, 1405 S 5th Ave. in St. Charles.

According to a news release, this year’s theme is “Be the Lighthouse In a Child’s Storm.”

“We believe that every individual has the power to shine light into the darkness for children in our community who have experienced abuse and neglect. Each of us, in our own way, has the extraordinary ability to Change a Child’s Story™,” Jim Di Ciaula, executive director of CASA Kane County, stated in the release.

The event will feature silent and live auctions, a grand raffle, formal dinner, VIP upgrade options, complimentary professional photos, musical entertainment and dancing to the music of Soda, the release stated.

Auction items include several trips, tickets to an Andrea Bocelli concert evening with dinner at Carmine’s, a “Rooftop Party” at the Graceful Ordinary, a number of golf experiences, as well as packages from many local establishments, the release stated.

The winning Grand Raffle tickets will be drawn at the event. Winners need not be present to win.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20, or seven for $100. To purchase tickets, call 630-232-4484 or visit www.casakanecounty.org/childrens-champion-celebration/.

Tickets to attend the gala are $250 per person and can be purchased by calling the number listed above or at: www.casakanecounty.org/childrens-championcelebration/.

CASA Kane County is a nonprofit organization that trains and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Last year, the more than 200 CASA volunteers served over 600 children throughout Kane County. For more information, visit www.casakanecounty.org.