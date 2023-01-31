CVS Pharmacy on Lincoln Highway in St. Charles set to close its doors Wednesday

After being in business since 2016, the CVS Pharmacy at 1500 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles is set to close its doors on Wednesday.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 1500 Lincoln Highway on Feb. 1,” Matt Blanchette, senior manager of retail communications for CVS Pharmacy, said in an email. “Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”

St. Charles resident Shawn Campbell said she is sad to see the store close. She has been going to the store since it first opened.

“I would go there all the time,” she said. “It was so convenient to have it right there. Everybody was very friendly there and very helpful.”

Campbell also said the store was well organized.

“I got to know where everything was going there, which made it very nice,” she said.

There is a CVS Pharmacy located in the Target store on East Main Street in St. Charles. Blanchette said all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 765 E. State St. in Geneva to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care.

“Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient,” he said. “All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company.”

In addition, Blanchette said that Aetna Better Health of Illinois Medicaid members can fill their prescriptions at any nearby in-network pharmacy location.

“Prescriptions will be transferred to our East State Street store in Geneva until a selection is made,” he said. “Our teams will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at the nine remaining CVS Pharmacy locations in Kane County, including a MinuteClinic and CVS HealthHUB, which offer access to expanded health and wellness services.”

He also said CVS offers prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications. In November 2021, CVS Health announced that it would reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years.

“The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business,” CVS Health officials said at the time.