Floyd’s 99 Barbershop to open in Geneva Commons

GENEVA – Floyd’s 99 Barbershop’s 17th location in the Chicago area is set to open Friday at 1042 Commons Drive, Geneva, according to a news release.

The opening will offer half-off haircuts from Jan. 27 to Feb. 10, as well as games, prizes and giveaways.

“We are thrilled to expand the Floyd’s footprint in the Chicago market,” Bill O’Brien, co-founder of Floyd’s Barbershops, stated in the release. “It is a vibrant and multicultural city that takes pride in diversity which parallels the inclusivity that is representative of the Floyd’s brand.”

The 1,300-square-foot shop in the Geneva Commons shopping center will feature 11 chair stations, retro industrial funk finishes, stainless steel countertops, black subway tile and Edison bulbs.

Floyd’s offers a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling as well as its own line of grooming products, the release stated.

The business also provides straight-razor neck shaves with hot lather, steamed towels and a complimentary shoulder massage after each service.

Floyd’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Reservations can be made at floydsbarbershop.com or at 630-206-9099.

Floyd’s operates 125 locations in 14 states.