Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Jan. 4-18, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Stanis J. Warpinski, 19, of the 0-10 block of Iroquois Court, Oswego, was charged Jan. 18 with driving 35 or more miles over the speed limit. Warpinski’s black 2007 Ford Mustang was registered traveling 111 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone northbound on Route 47 at Kadeka Road in Sugar Grove Township shortly after 11 a.m.

• Nandini Krishna, 34, of the 3600 block of Shaughnessy Drive, Elgin, was charged Jan. 4 with speeding 35 miles an hour or more over the limit. Krishna’s vehicle, a 2022 red Ford Mustang Mach E, registered 82 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Silver Glen Road at 4:15 p.m.

• A resident of the 39W500 block of Washburn Drive, Blackberry Township reported Jan. 12 that she was scammed out of $350 to a fake snow removal company. The resident said she posted on Facebook that she was looking for a snow removal company and was recommended Cozy Snow Removal, which sent her a contract. She filled it out, mailed it to an address on Bunker Road in Elburn, and paid $350 via Google Pay. After receiving her payment, all her responses were deleted from Facebook and the contract was sent back “return to sender,” so she realized it was a scam.

• A resident of the 0N700 block of Wenmoth Lane in Geneva Township reported Jan. 12 that she lost $215,000 from her Fidelity IRA in three withdrawals she did not make. On Jan. 12, Fidelity notified her that $50,000 was transferred from her IRA and if she didn’t make the withdrawal, she should call immediately. She scrolled through her account and saw two more unauthorized withdrawals were made, $65,000 on Nov. 2 and $100,000 on Nov. 7 last year.