The Goddard School, an early childcare provider, is hosting a book drive through Bernie’s Book Bank in hopes of collecting 25,000 books to distribute to underserved children throughout the Chicagoland area, according to a news release.

Twenty-five Goddard Schools throughout the Chicagoland are participating in the drive, including Goddard School of St. Charles, located at 200 N. Tyler Road in St. Charles.

New and gently used children’s books will be collected through Feb. 28.