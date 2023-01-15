Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Jan. 2-8, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Sean M. Joyce, 35, of the 5N500 block of Leola Lane, St. Charles Township, was charged Jan. 8 with two counts of domestic battery and resisting a police officer, all misdemeanors. Deputies were called to the Leola Lane address shortly after 1 a.m. following a 911 report. Deputies followed a blood trail from the door that was smeared throughout the house, along with broken wine glasses and plates, eventually finding Joyce, the report stated.

• William J. Lord, 67, of the 13000 block of Grove Road, Sycamore, was charged Jan. 2 with leaving the scene of a vehicle damage accident, duty to give information and render aid after an accident, disorderly conduct, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and failure to report a crash to police. Deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident at Lasher and Harter roads in Blackberry Township shortly after 3 p.m. A woman was driving to work when a man in a gray Toyota Tundra tailgated her for several miles, then when she tried to pull over to let him pass, he struck the rear driver’s side of her Volkswagen Jetta, reports stated. The driver got out and attempted to open her driver’s door handle while shouting obscenities, reports stated. The woman recorded him on her cell phone, which included his face, vehicle, license plate and registration, the report stated.

•Timothy Y. Gravit, 56, of the 4N500 block of Arrowhead Drive, Campton Hills, was charged Jan. 5 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Deputies were called to Brier Hill and Berner roads in Hampshire Township shortly after 4 p.m. in response to a crash involving a driver who was seen throwing beer cans out of the vehicle, the report stated. Deputies later found a fresh case of Coors Light and several cans spread out behind a tree, east of the vehicle. Gravit told deputies he hit a slick spot and drove into a pole. When asked how much he had been drinking, Gravit replied, “Not enough.” Gravit’s blood alcohol content was later measured at 0.160%, the report stated.

• Haseeb K. Mohammed, 26, of the 900 block of Tierney Lane, Batavia, was charged Jan. 6 with speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit. Radar registered Mohammed’s vehicle traveling at 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Kirk Road.