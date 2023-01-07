Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Dec. 12-29, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Alejandro Gutierrez, 46, of the 600 block of Alice Place, Elgin, was charged Dec. 25 with driving under the influence, speeding 36 to 34 miles an hour over the limit and improper lane use. Deputies were called to the area of Randall and Silver Glen roads shortly after 11:45 p.m. following a driving complaint. Deputies clocked a green Nissan traveling at 80 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone and observed it weaving between lanes, the report stated.

• Nora K. Austin, 43, of the 10000 block of Red Oak Drive, St. John, Ind., was charged Dec. 27 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Deputies were called to Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway at 11:13 p.m. in response to a report of a black Cadillac XT5 parked in the bus lane facing north. When deputies approached, the driver woke up. Her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.197%, the report stated.

• Joshua L. Gough, 26, of the 300 block of Hilltop Drive, North Aurora, was charged Dec. 29 with felony aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting and disorderly conduct.

• Johna L. Fiorito, 31, of the 0S700 Wenmoth Road, Batavia Township, was charged Dec. 12 with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.