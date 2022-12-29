Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Dec. 13-24, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Wiley M. Sawyer, 21, of the 7800 Watson Road, Waterman, was charged Dec. 18 with driving under the influence and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Deputies responded to a report of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at Main Street and Greenbrier Road in Blackberry Township at 1:20 a.m. Deputies eventually woke Sawyer by opening the truck door. Sawyer admitted to drinking two alcoholic beverages, the report stated.

• Alan W. Nehring, 64, of the 300 block of Maplewood Drive, Sycamore, was charged Dec. 13 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Deputies were called to Route 64 and McGough Road in Maple Park shortly after 5 p.m. in response to a report of a traffic crash in which Nehring’s pickup truck had hit another vehicle. Nehring’s breath sample measured his blood alcohol content at 0.189%, the report stated.

• Mary E. Pegahi, 62, of the 35W200 bock of Brookwood Road, St. Charles Township, was charged Dec. 24 with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.