Albright in Batavia to bring ‘A Christmas Carol’ to stage

BATAVIA – The Albright Community Theatre will end its 2022 season with “A Christmas Carol,” opening Friday, Dec. 2, and running weekends through Dec. 11.

Based on the Charles Dickens story of the same name, the play recounts the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley on Christmas Eve. Marley and three other spirits take Scrooge on a journey of self-discovery in an attempt to change the course of Scrooge’s life, hoping to transform him for the better.

“This is still an incredibly relevant story to the world of today, which is something we hope to bring out in our production,” Director Katy Steele of Aurora stated in a news release. “It’s easy to see why ‘A Christmas Carol’ is such a beloved tradition. And our cast has worked hard to make sure that everyone will leave the theater feeling the Christmas spirit.”

Cast members include Rob Nowak of Aurora; Erin Cauley of South Elgin; Jon Witt of Naperville; Jeannine Collins of Carol Stream; Justin Wrobel of Geneva; Steve Sturm of Woodstock; Tonya, Elliot and Jackson Cook of Batavia; Judy Swanson of Sugar Grove; Madeline Bertrand of Glen Ellyn; Derek Beigh of Naperville; Lily Hammon of River Grove; JP Quirk of South Elgin; Tamra Ashby of Batavia; Rich LeCropane of Oswego; Susan and Jessica Foody of Sugar Grove; James Knapp of Warrenville; Adam Mareska of Batavia; and Nicky, Genevieve, Nora and Mimi O’Shea of Batavia. Stage manager is Ann Myrna of Naperville, and tech manager is Erin Milhousen of Batavia.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, with matinees at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 100 N. Island Ave., third floor of the Batavia Government Center.

Tickets cost $23 for adults, and $18 for students and seniors over 65 years old, and can be purchased at albrighttheatre.com/tickets. Tickets are also available for cash or credit card purchase at the box office while seats are available. Reservations are recommended. For more information, contact the box office at 630-406-8838.