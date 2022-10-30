Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Oct. 16-25, 2022

Information in Kane County Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Oliver G. Wilson III, 46, of the 400 block of East DeKalb Drive, Maple Park, was charged Oct. 25 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• The golf underpass at North Mill Creek Drive and Fabyan Parkway was reported Oct. 16 to be defaced with graffiti.

• Nolan C. Ryan, 44, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Maple Park, was charged Oct. 21 with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of a vehicle damage accident. Deputies were called to Peplow Road south of Winterset Road in Hampshire Township shortly before 8 p.m. in response to a report of a black Audi that drove off the road into a ditch. Deputies later found Ryan at home.