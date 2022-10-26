Batavia officials discuss redistricting in the city ahead of Nov. 8 election

Batavia now encompasses three U.S. House of Representatives districts as part of multiple redistricting changes resulting from the 2020 Census.

Information on representation changes was presented by Batavia Geographic Information Systems Analyst Michael Kamin at the Oct. 25 Committee of the Whole meeting.

“The 2020 Census led to a state-wide redistricting,” Kamin said. “The city of Batavia experienced many changes within our districts.”

Batavia will now be represented by U.S. Congressional Districts 3, 8 and 11, represented by Democrats Marie Newman, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Bill Foster respectively, though most of Batavia will still be within District 11, Kamin said.

“We went from one district for the whole of the city, and now we have three technically,” Kamin said. “District 3 literally just has our detention pond out on the east side of town. Even District 8 only has, I think ... 19 residences within it.”

Prior to the 2020 Census, the city was in District 14, which is currently represented by Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville.

“It’s a big change going from [Lauren] Underwood to now having Bill Foster as our representative,” Kamin said.

Illinois Senate Dist. 33, currently held by Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, will no longer cover Batavia, Kamin said.

The city will now be covered by Dist. 42, currently held by State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, in western Batavia, and Dist. 25, currently held by State Sen. Karina Villa, in the eastern part of the city.

Batavia will now encompass three districts in the Illinois House of Representatives.

The northern portion of Batavia will lose State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva.

Kamin said that Dist. 49, represented by Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, has moved to cover the northern and eastern parts of the city, while Dist. 50, represented by Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, covers the southern part of Batavia and North Aurora.

The 83rd District, represented by Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, will now cover the western portion of Batavia.

A set of maps outlining all of the changes can be found here.

Kamin said that Ward boundaries for Aldermen will stay put until after the city conducts its planned special census next year.