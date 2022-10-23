Election packets available for three Batavia Public Library trustee seats

Election packets are available for pickup for three Batavia Public Library seats that are open in the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election.

According to a news release, residents of the library district interested in running for these positions on the Board of Library Trustees may pick up an election packet at the library check out desk during regular business days. The library is located at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Nomination papers may be filed with the library’s business office beginning Monday, Dec. 12 through Monday, Dec. 19. The library is governed by an elected board of library trustees, which is composed of seven residents of the library district. Trustees are elected at large in the Consolidated Election during odd-numbered years. They serve staggered terms of four years.

The library board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. It establishes the budget and policy for the library and appoints a library director, who manages the day-to-day operations of the library and is responsible for hiring.

For more information on the role and responsibilities of a trustee, contact Director George H. Scheetz at 630-879-1393, extension 350.