Batavia Township man charged with felony DUI after 8th arrest

GENEVA TOWNSHIP – A Batavia Township man was charged with felony aggravated DUI after having been convicted of drunken driving four times and charged seven times previously, according to Kane County Sheriff reports, court and state records.

Michael J. Byrd, 60, of the 2S200 block of Meadow Drive, Batavia Township, was also charged Aug. 29 with felony driving with a revoked license, because he had been charged nine times previously, according to the charging documents.

Secretary of State spokesman David Druker said Byrd was previously convicted of drunken driving in 1986, 1987, 1988 and in 1999, according to the state’s records.

Byrd is on a lifetime license revocation following that fourth DUI conviction in 1999, Druker said.

According to state records, Byrd was charged with DUI in 1985, but received supervision and not a conviction, Druker said. Three other DUI charges, in 1996, 1998 and 2018, showed no disposition by the court, Druker said.

Kane County court records show that in 2018, Byrd was charged with driving under the influence and with having a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, but the charges against him were not prosecuted. The State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to a question about why Byrd was not prosecuted.

Byrd faces a Class X felony now on his current drunken driving charge, court records show, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

In the current case, Byrd was also charged with the misdemeanors of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving too fast for conditions and possession of open alcohol by a driver, according to police and court records.

According to sheriff’s reports, deputies were called to Fabyan Parkway and Hughes Road in Geneva Township about 4 p.m. in response to a white box truck that was leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

Byrd was driving a black and white 2000 Chevrolet van with a damaged passenger side, which allegedly hit a Waste Management vehicle that was on the south side of Fabyan picking up waste, the report stated.

Byrd told deputies that the other vehicle pulled in front of him. Deputies saw four crushed 12-ounce cans of Bud Light in the Byrd’s van, the report stated.

Byrd told paramedics that he had two beers at Schmidt’s Towne Tap in Elburn, but then told deputies that he did not drink any alcohol there, the report stated.

Byrd was released on a $75,000 personal recognizance bond, records show.

The terms of his release include that he not possess or drink alcohol, not drive without a valid license, wear a remote alcohol monitoring device, have a drug/alcohol evaluation and follow all treatment recommendations, according to court records.

Byrd’s public defender did not return a voice mail message seeking comment.

Byrd is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 3 for status and on Jan. 5 for case management and arraignment, court records show.