October 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Marmion Academy to host two open houses for 5th to 8th grade boys

By Shaw Local News Network
Marmion Academy, a Catholic college preparatory high school for young men, will host two open houses for fifth to eighth grade boys and their families at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 and 1 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora.

Marmion Academy, a Catholic college preparatory high school for young men, will host two open houses for fifth to eighth grade boys and their families at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 and 1 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora. (Provided by Marmion Academy)

Marmion Academy, a Catholic college preparatory high school for young men, will host two open houses for 5th to 8th grade boys and their families at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora.

According to a news release, the open houses will showcase the advantages of a Marmion education, which is based on three pillars: spirituality, academics and leadership. Prospective students will also meet members of the administration, faculty and current students prior to and at the conclusion of the guided tours.

To RSVP or learn more, visit marmion.org/openhouse. All who preregister online will be entered to win a Marmion tuition voucher worth $500.

Kane County