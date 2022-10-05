Marmion Academy to host two open houses for 5th to 8th grade boys

Marmion Academy, a Catholic college preparatory high school for young men, will host two open houses for 5th to 8th grade boys and their families at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora.

According to a news release, the open houses will showcase the advantages of a Marmion education, which is based on three pillars: spirituality, academics and leadership. Prospective students will also meet members of the administration, faculty and current students prior to and at the conclusion of the guided tours.

To RSVP or learn more, visit marmion.org/openhouse. All who preregister online will be entered to win a Marmion tuition voucher worth $500.