Friends of St. Charles Public Library to unveil outdoor sculpture Oct. 3

The Friends of St. Charles Public Library have announced a sculpture unveiling ceremony at the St. Charles Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

According to a news release, the unveiling will be held in the Terrace Garden with refreshments Huntley Community Room to follow. The organization’s most recent project was the commissioning of an outdoor sculpture to be placed in the Terrace Garden at the Library.

Local artists were invited to submit proposals and St. Charles artist Danielle Casali’s proposal was chosen.

Casali has a Master in Fine Arts degree from Northern Illinois University and is an adjunct professor at Elmhurst University and Waubonsee Community College. She has a number of large-scale murals and painted murals in the area: Third Street in Geneva across from the Courthouse, H.C. Storm and J. B. Nelson schools in Batavia, Reavis & Williston Halls at NIU and Elmhurst University Memorial Hall, the release stated.

For more information, call 630-584-0076, extension 231 or visit https://www.scpld.org/friends-st-charles-public-library.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.