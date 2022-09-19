St. Charles Public Library concert series to begin Oct. 2

The St. Charles Public Library will kick off its Sunday concert series at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 with a special homecoming performance by cellist Ryan Carney.

The concert will be held in the Carnegie Community Room, located on the library’s second floor. He will share a fun and elegant repertoire that spans more than 300 years, ranging from baroque and classical cello sonatas to famous melodies by The Beatles, jazz standards and more. Carney will be accompanied by Shannon Adams on piano.

Carney is a local bassist, cellist and music educator with more than 35 years of experience studying and performing diverse styles of music. A graduate of Northern Illinois University with a bachelor of music performance and also of the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University with a master of music, he concentrated on classical and jazz string bass performance.

Carney is a lifelong resident of St. Charles and graduated from St. Charles East High School. For the past 25 years, he has enjoyed privately mentoring many young musicians in the community.

Adams is a Chicago area musician and music teacher who graduated from New York University’s vocal performance program and has been playing piano for more than 20 years. Since 1981, the library has featured a wide variety of musical performances.

The public is invited and the concerts are free to attend. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles.

For more information, go to scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.