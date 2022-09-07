Mazza named new Batavia police chief

Veteran Batavia police officer Shawn Mazza is the new chief of the Batavia Police Department.

During Tuesday’s Batavia City Council meeting, Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke delivered the oath of office to Mazza. He replaces Chief Dan Eul, who is retiring effective Sept. 12.

Mazza is a 23-year veteran of the Batavia Police Department and has served various roles during his tenure including patrol officer, field training officer, patrol officer-in-charge, detective, detective sergeant and deputy chief. He previously served as a member of the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and has been active as a volunteer with Special Olympics Illinois throughout his career.

“The city is fortunate to have Chief Mazza in this critical role,” Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman said in a news release from the city of Batavia. “He is a dedicated leader who has made public safety of the citizens of Batavia and the men and women of the Batavia Police Department his top priority. His extensive experience in both administrative and patrol roles, and his demonstrated commitment to our community will ensure the Batavia Police Department is well-positioned for the future.”

Mazza has been an award-winning officer for Batavia since joining the department in 1999. He was the Officer of the Year in 2001 and was awarded the Loyalty, Service, and Commitment to Department & Community Award in 2007 and 2009.

In 2012, he was nominated for the Louis Spuhler Kane County Officer of the Year Award and ultimately awarded the department’s Life Saving Medal for actions taken to save the life of a person threatening suicide.

“I feel a great sense of pride in being named Batavia police chief,” Mazza said in the release. “I am extremely fortunate to have gained knowledge and skills in my work within this organization, and I hope to continue to be an agent for positive change in this community.”

As Batavia police chief, Mazza will oversee a department of more than 50 staff members and a $7 million budget.

“Batavia has an outstanding and dedicated team of officers and civilian employees who have a passion for serving and protecting the citizens of this community,” Mazza said. “I am proud to be part of this team.”

Born and raised in Naperville, Mazza holds a bachelor of science degree from Arizona State University in Justice Studies and is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Filling Mazza’s position as deputy chief is Batavia Police Watch Commander Michael Johnson.

Eul joined the Batavia Police Department in 1996 as a patrol officer, and then moved up through the organization as a sergeant and deputy chief before being named chief in 2017.

Throughout his career, Eul has been recognized for outstanding service to the community. He received the Officer of the Year Award in 2000, the Medal of Valor in 2008, and in 2013 the Frederick G. Behner III Award for his demonstration of loyalty, service, and commitment to the department and the community.

During his career, Eul also served as a deputy chief, where he helped to shape policy and move the department forward through the implementation of innovative practices and new technologies.

“During his years as chief, the department faced the most serious threats to public safety perhaps in the city’s entire history,” Newman said in the release. “In every case, whether it was civil unrest, threats posed by armed individuals, or a global pandemic, Chief Eul called upon his experience, knowledge, and ability to lead in developing plans and countermeasures to ensure that citizens of Batavia were protected.”

In addition to his service to Batavia, Eul has served our country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1991-1997. He was called to service again, being deployed to Iraq with the U.S. Army Reserve/Illinois National Guard where he held the rank 1st lieutenant – infantry.

In total, Eul served six years with the U.S. Army Reserve from 2003 – 2009 and was recognized for his service to our country as the recipient of the Batavia PD Patriot Award in 2009.

“Chief Eul has succeeded in enhancing the already high regard the community has for its police force,” Schielke said in the release. “While we are certainly going to miss him as he begins a new chapter in his life, we will always be eternally grateful for his leadership in accepting the tremendous responsibility that it was to be Batavia’s police chief these last five years.”