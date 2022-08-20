Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: July 31-Aug. 14, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A resident of the 39W300 block of Baker Drive, Blackberry Township, reported July 31 that he received a collection call for owing $9,469.91 to Verizon Wireless – when he never had that as a cell phone service. The collection agency told him to file a police report and to contact the cell phone company’s fraud department.

• Tiffany A. Walpole, 37, of the 600 block of Independence Drive, Aurora, was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant from DeKalb County for failure to appear in court on a drug charge.