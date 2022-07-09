Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 27-July 6

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• An iPhone in a Chicago Blackhawks case, valued at $400, was reported stolen June 30 from an unlocked work truck parked in the 33W000 block of Toni Street, St. Charles Township.

•A Specialized Sirrus X bike valued at $1,200 was reported stolen June 27 from an unlocked storage shed in the 1100 block of Woodland Avenue, Batavia Township. A second bike, a Trek 7300, valued at $194, was also stolen from the shed.

• Diana E. Garcia-Calderon, 24, of the 7N100 block of Pakan Drive, St. Charles Township, was charged July 6 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.