July 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 27-July 6

By Shaw Local News Network

A Kane County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Staff)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• An iPhone in a Chicago Blackhawks case, valued at $400, was reported stolen June 30 from an unlocked work truck parked in the 33W000 block of Toni Street, St. Charles Township.

•A Specialized Sirrus X bike valued at $1,200 was reported stolen June 27 from an unlocked storage shed in the 1100 block of Woodland Avenue, Batavia Township. A second bike, a Trek 7300, valued at $194, was also stolen from the shed.

• Diana E. Garcia-Calderon, 24, of the 7N100 block of Pakan Drive, St. Charles Township, was charged July 6 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Kane County Sheriff's reportsKane County