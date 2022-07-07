St. Charles police reports: June 18-June 30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Filing false police report

Veronica M. Ellison, 35, of the 600 block of West Forest Avenue, West Chicago, was charged at 1:49 p.m. June 23 with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

DUI

• James Lewis Stewart, 46, of the 300 block of French Street, Braidwood, was charged at 3:18 a.m. June 30 with driving under the influence of alcohol and having unsealed marijuana in a car.

• Tyler Eugene White, 30, of the 300 block of South 13th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 7 a.m. June 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

Trespassing

• Justine Darker Lebensztejn, 18, of the 2000 block of Castlebar Court, Hanover Park, was charged at 2:56 a.m. June 18 with criminal trespass to real property.

• Alexander Garcia, 28, of the 2000 block of Oxford Court, Schaumburg, was charged at 10:35 p.m. June 28 with criminal trespass to real property and criminal damage to property.

Battery

• Jill Jenine Burke, 38, of the 500 block of Prairie Winds Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 12:03 p.m. June 24 with battery.

• Benjamin G. Harris, 41, of the 1300 block of Peyton Place, St. Charles, was charged at 5:48 p.m. June 18 with battery.

• Stephanie Clorinda Stavropoulos, 49, of the 3100 block of Easton Place, St. Charles, was charged at 7:16 p.m. June 19 with battery

Disorderly conduct

Jaymeen J. Patel, 31, of the 1600 block of East Main Street, St. Charles, was charged at 8:39 p.m. June 23 with disorderly conduct.

Forgery

Untia Davis McJefferson, 24, of the 1700 block of McKool Avenue, Streamwood, was charged at 3:34 p.m. June 24 with forgery and retail theft.