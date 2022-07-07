St. Charles police reports: June 18-June 30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Filing false police report
Veronica M. Ellison, 35, of the 600 block of West Forest Avenue, West Chicago, was charged at 1:49 p.m. June 23 with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.
DUI
• James Lewis Stewart, 46, of the 300 block of French Street, Braidwood, was charged at 3:18 a.m. June 30 with driving under the influence of alcohol and having unsealed marijuana in a car.
• Tyler Eugene White, 30, of the 300 block of South 13th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 7 a.m. June 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
Trespassing
• Justine Darker Lebensztejn, 18, of the 2000 block of Castlebar Court, Hanover Park, was charged at 2:56 a.m. June 18 with criminal trespass to real property.
• Alexander Garcia, 28, of the 2000 block of Oxford Court, Schaumburg, was charged at 10:35 p.m. June 28 with criminal trespass to real property and criminal damage to property.
Battery
• Jill Jenine Burke, 38, of the 500 block of Prairie Winds Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 12:03 p.m. June 24 with battery.
• Benjamin G. Harris, 41, of the 1300 block of Peyton Place, St. Charles, was charged at 5:48 p.m. June 18 with battery.
• Stephanie Clorinda Stavropoulos, 49, of the 3100 block of Easton Place, St. Charles, was charged at 7:16 p.m. June 19 with battery
Disorderly conduct
Jaymeen J. Patel, 31, of the 1600 block of East Main Street, St. Charles, was charged at 8:39 p.m. June 23 with disorderly conduct.
Forgery
Untia Davis McJefferson, 24, of the 1700 block of McKool Avenue, Streamwood, was charged at 3:34 p.m. June 24 with forgery and retail theft.