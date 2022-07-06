Batavia City Council OKs large ‘Emax’ sign for former Randall 15 theater

The Batavia City Council approved a variance at Tuesday’s meeting that allows for the construction of a massive new “Emax” screen to be installed in the former Randall 15 Movie Theater as part of ongoing renovations.

The former Randall 15 theater was purchased by Emagine Entertainment in September.

The variance would allow the auditorium to be 6.67 feet higher than the maximum building height allowed, according to meeting documents. The building’s final height would be 51.33 feet tall, opposed to the limit of 45 feet.

“In all reality, it only ends up being a couple feet taller then it is right now,” said Alderman Alan Wolff. “I’m sure [residents] will notice when they get inside the building, that it will be much different than it was,”

The variances, which were requested at the June 15 Zoning Board of Appeals Public Hearing, also granted increases to outdoor signage size.

“Something really exciting is happening,” Wolff said. “It’s quite a change to what everyone is used to.”

“We see bright days ahead for this particular venue,” said Paul Glantz, co-founder and chairman of Emagine Entertainment. “It will include a 94-foot-wide screen. It will be the largest Cinemscope screen in the state of Illinois.”

A 12,552 square foot addition is proposed to the east rear of the building for the Emax screen, according to documents.

Theater seat counts will be reduced from 2,285 to 1,090, and total auditoriums would be decreased from 12 to 15. Meeting documents stated that new recliner seats and heating will be added to auditoriums.

Images of brand-new reclining seats, larger screens, a full bar and a billiard table were shown at the meeting.

Glantz said Batavians should expect a variety of additions.

“It’s the perfect place for any type of event you might consider,” he said. “Family reunions, birthday parties. You name it, [it] will have a great deal of success.”

Glantz said that the theater will have a “high roller room” that will include bowling lanes and a bar.

“In addition to movie entertainment, we intent to build several party rooms,” he said. “We’re in the business of providing our guests with what we hope is an exemplary entertainment experience.”

Glantz said that the new theater is expected to open its doors in the next spring.

“We’re creating tonight I think a whole new level of entertainment of which Batavia has never quite seen before,” said Batavia Mayor Jeffery Scheilke. “I’m excited about it because I think it really does speak to the needs of what I’m hearing is the wishes of the community.”