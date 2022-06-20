Fox Valley Hands of Hope welcomes new Director of Spanish Language Grief Services

Fox Valley Hands of Hope has announced Gabriela “Gaby” Alcantara as its Director of Spanish Language Grief Services.

Alcantara is a licensed social worker and a recent graduate of Aurora University with a Masters of Social Work degree, according to a news release. She brings a commitment to collaboration, a concern for the Hispanic community, a growing awareness of issues surrounding grief and loss and skills to work with clients of all ages, according to a press release from Hands of Hope. Hands of Hope first met Alcantara as an intern and is excited to have her as a regular member of its team.

The Director of Spanish Language Grief Services is a new position at Hands of Hope designed to expand services to Hispanic and Latino clients. The licensed clinical team also includes Director of Adult Grief Services Erik Meeks and Director of Youth and Family Grief Services Jacquelyn Jennings.

Fox Valley Hands of Hope relies on a strong network of trained volunteers to help deliver quality, compassionate support for individuals and families living with a death loss. All services are provided at no cost to their clients, the release stated.

For more information about Fox Valley Hands of Hope, go to fvhh.net or call 630-232-2233. General inquiries can be sent to info@fvhh.net. For support with a loss, reach out to griefsupport@fvhh.net.