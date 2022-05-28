‘Kids shouldn’t worry about being target practice for someone’s anger:’ Crowd rallies against gun violence in Geneva

Maggie Soliz is “horrified” that her seven grandchildren must go through active shooter drills in their schools in case the unthinkable happens.

“I look at my grandkids and I’m in horror what they have to do with these drills, and to think of those kids who saw [the shooting] happen,” she said of the 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, who were gunned down in their classroom on May 24. “We’re being held hostage by lawmakers who will not do their jobs and get AR-15s out of circulation and out of the hands of non-military members.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, spoke at a rally against gun violence in Geneva on Saturday. Foster told the crowd that he is "so sick and tired of reading the stories" about gun violence. (Aimee Barrows)

The Batavia resident said that it was important to her to make her voice heard, and to show support for more gun laws.

Soliz was part of a crowd that gathered on the lawn of the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva on Saturday afternoon, demanding that lawmakers both at the state and federal level do more to stop gun violence in the U.S.

The rally was organized by the groups Kane and Kendall Moms Demand Action, Fox Valley Activists, Kane County Coalition, We Can Lead Change- Fox Valley and candidate for Illinois’ 83rd District, Arad Boxenbaum, in response to the Texas shooting.

Geneva resident Boxenbaum, 21, said he wanted to help organize the rally because gun violence is the main reason he got involved with politics, in hopes that he can work to change gun policies.

“I’ve only known a world with constant school shootings,” he said. “I don’t want another generation to be raised in that same world.”

The rally opened with a moment of silence, followed by Stephanie Anthony, pastor of Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, reading aloud the names of the 21 Texas shooting victims.

Stephanie Anthony, pastor of Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, reads aloud the names of the 21 victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting at a rally against gun violence in Geneva on Saturday. (Aimee Barrows)

“For them, and too many others, we draw the line. Enough is enough,” she told the crowd.

State Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, said she wants lawmakers to stop the influx of illegal guns into Illinois from surrounding states like Indiana and Kentucky.

“There’s a lot we can do in Springfield, and the best thing we can do is to vote for candidates who share our values,” she said. “This is a national crisis, and it’s important to honor victims here in Illinois and those in Texas. Our hearts are broken. My job is to come up with common sense laws to make sure dangerous people aren’t accessing guns.”

A crowd listens to speakers at a rally against gun violence in Geneva on Saturday. (Aimee Barrows)

Steve McHugh, co-leader of Kane and Kendall Moms Demand Action, said that the rally wasn’t to “take guns away,” but rather to urge support for increased gun safety.

“To create change, we have to have common sense approaches to safety,” he said. “By safety, we mean secure gun storage. I think there is not one solution because we have several issues – mass shootings, gang shootings, suicides. There’s also the issues of mental health and assault rifles. The place where we have common ground is the safety part.”

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog told the crowd that politicians “just can’t blame mental health” when it comes to mass shootings.

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog speaks at a rally in Geneva Saturday against gun violence. (Aimee Barrows)

“We have dogs that go into our schools to check for guns and drugs in Kane County,” she said. “Is that what we want for our kids? I say no. I don’t want kids to go to school and worry about being target practice for someone’s anger.”

Phil Broxham of Elgin Township was holding up signs on the lawn with his family, urging support for more gun laws.

People hold signs while attending a rally against gun violence in Geneva on Saturday. (Aimee Barrows)

“We can’t continue with ‘thoughts and prayers’,” he said. “This is yet another tragedy and we’ve got to make meaningful changes. There is no reason for military-style weapons. No reason to own them.”







