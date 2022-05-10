St. Charles police reports

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition

Christopher Robert Cummins, 34, of the 1100 block of South 2nd Street, St. Charles, was charged at 4:30 a.m. April 27 with unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by convicted felon, obstructing and resisting a police officer, possession of a firearm while Firearm Owners Identification card revoked and illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

Battery

• Marcelino Pacheco-Padilla, 44, of the 200 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles, was charged on 1:57 p.m. May 2 with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

• Todd Alan Sherman, 49, of the 1400 block of Banbury Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 8:06 a.m. May 2 with domestic battery.

Theft

Antoinette Bledsoe, 38, of the 100 block of Greenway Trail, Carol Stream, was charged at 6:28 p.m. April 23 with retail theft.



