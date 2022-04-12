Geneva Earth Day celebration scheduled for April 23

Families are encouraged to go green as Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee and the Geneva Park District once again team up to celebrate Earth Day.

The festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road. Activities will include recycling opportunities, nature crafts, a rain barrel sale, a fleet of electric vehicles to sit in, chalk art, vendor booths and a self-guided prairie tour.

The Earth Day event is free and open to all ages. For those interested in helping plant 50 trees in Peck Farm Park’s oak savanna, advanced registration is required through the Park District.

For more information about Earth Day, call the Park District at 630-232-4542 or visit www.genevaparks.org. Learn more about the Natural Resources Committee by visiting the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.