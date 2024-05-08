Free May Seminar - Invasive Species of the Fox River

The question of whether or not to remove the St. Charles dam, is on the forefront of the minds of many St. Charles residents. Dam removal isn’t a black and white subject. There are alternatives that can satisfy the objectives of multiple interests. Join us for our last of this series of seminars conducted by Scott Shipley from S20 Design & Engineering, who strives to set new standards in river restoration and reconnecting habitats.

MAY SEMINAR: Wednesday, May 15 from 7-8pm – Invasive Species of the Fox River with Amber Ross of the Kane County Forest Preserve. Learn about current and future invaders of the Fox River and how we can prevent their spread. Join us at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second Street, St. Charles, IL for this free seminar.

