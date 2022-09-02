Boys Soccer: Kaneland shows progress against tough competition, plays DeKalb to tie

MAPLE PARK – Scott Parillo knows Kaneland still is trying to find its identity just a few weeks into the season.
Kaneland, who has 15 new players on varsity, is bound to have some growing pains.
Yet, Parillo understands – as he consistently preaches – “it’s not how we start the season, it’s how we finish the season.”
“It’s going to take time,” Parillo said after the 0-0 draw against DeKalb on Thursday. “It’s not like we’re going to [get on the field and instantly be a] state champion team. That’s not realistic. We’re trying to keep ourselves grounded, put our nose to the grind[stone], and we just got to work hard.”
The Knights, despite their 1-5-2 mark, are finding their footing in stretches, whether it be finding quality chances at the net or stopping them. However, it’s the consistency they still need to find.
Parillo scheduled an aggressive schedule the first two weeks, but it was for his players to find out “what varsity soccer is like.”
“We’re scheduling some really, really strong Class 3A schools,” Parillo said. “Our record looks horrible, it does. It looks horrible, but like I told them: ‘We’re not playing these guys in the playoffs, we’re playing schools our size in the playoffs, and DeKalb is a pretty decent team. They’re pretty good.”
Knights junior goalkeeper Quinn Schulz, who had nine saves, certainly did his part to keep a clean sheet. Schulz made a number of diving and aggressive saves on DeKalb rushes in key stretches late in the second half.
Even in the final seconds, a DeKalb desperation shot was corralled safely in Schulz’s arms.
“He did great today,” Parillo said.
Schulz believed Thursday’s showing was a better indication of what his team can be moving forward.
“We just need to start finishing, and once that happens, we [can be] winning more games,” Schulz said.
Among a few nice individual performances, sophomore midfielder Cameron Guernon made a handful of defensive plays on the far sideline to curtail a DeKalb chance.
“I like his physicality. He’s always got good motivation, [and] he’s always willing to help,” Schulz said. “He stays with it, [and] just keeps hustling throughout the entire game, and it just helps the whole team overall. It helps [keep] everyone going.”
DeKalb (3-1-1) senior goalie Justin Lira had five saves, while senior striker Aaron Tierney led with numerous offensive chances.
“I don’t think the ball finds him. I think he finds the ball,” DeKalb coach PJ Hamilton said of Tierney. “The kid has got a good motor, and he isn’t afraid to work. He gets himself into good space, and credit to him, he has an opportunity to find time on the ball and do productive things with it.
“A lot of credit goes to Aaron’s work rate in the middle. Not the ball magically finding him, but finding opportunities to get the ball and tracking the ball in good space. I think he’s done a really good job for us. He’s added a spark in the middle for us.”