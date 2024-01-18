Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Ben Brown, Batavia, wrestling, senior

Name: Ben Brown

School: Batavia, senior

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Brown won the 190-pound championship at Batavia’s Clint Arlis Invitational to remain undefeated on the season. He was chosen Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week by voters in an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with Kane County Chronicle sports editor Joshua Welge.

What did it mean to you to win the Arlis title? How motivated were you after last year’s result?

Brown: It meant a lot to win the tournament, not only because it was our home tournament but also because of its remembrance and honoring of Clint. I only spoke to him once, but I could tell he was such a kind and genuine person and I’m glad that this invite is in remembrance of him. As for last year’s result, I just knew I had to come out with a different pace this year and to be honest that’s been big for me this year in general as far as controlling how matches go.

You’re still undefeated. Are you surprised at all? Who’s been your toughest opponent?

Brown: I wouldn’t say I’m surprised but I do feel very blessed to be in the wrestling room and situation I’m in. I think that plays a big factor in it and my coaches have done a great job of constantly pushing me to improve. The Granite City semifinals and finals matches were probably my toughest matches.

How difficult is the adjustment going from football season to wrestling?

Brown: The first week is always a tough transition as it’s a totally different style of play. But after a couple weeks your body makes that change and things start really clicking.

What are your goals for the rest of the season and what’s the key to achieving them?

Brown: I want to hopefully have great success in the state series and make it downstate and place. But I think the key to that is to keep working hard in the practice room and not take anyone lightly. To me, everyone poses a threat and I’m big on a one match at a time mentality.

How did you get into wrestling and when did you?

Brown: My dad wrestled and so he got me into wrestling at a young age when I was about 7 or 8 years old.

What’s your collegiate plans, both athletically and academically?

Brown: I plan on taking a couple visits for football and wrestling before deciding whether to continue athletics in college. I intend on studying civil engineering in college.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Brown: My favorite movie is “Hot Rod.”

What’s your favorite food or meal?

Brown: My grandma’s crepes.