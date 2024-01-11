Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Reagan Sipla, St. Charles North, basketball, senior

Name: Reagan Sipla

School: St. Charles North

Sport: Basketball, senior

Why she was selected: Sipla scored 18 points in a win over Lake Park. She was chosen Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week by voters in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Kane County Chronicle sports editor Joshua Welge.

Welge: How do you feel the season is going so far?

Sipla: I feel that this season is going well for our team so far, but we know that this is just the beginning to get where we want to go. We want to keep our foot on the gas and finish the season strong.

Welge: You reached 1,000 career points last month. What did that milestone mean to you?

Sipla: It meant a lot to reach that accomplishment and to share it among many other great players who have also reached the milestone. It was a super fun moment to share with my teammates who got me to that point.

Welge: Are there any particular areas in your game you’ve tried to develop more this year?

Sipla: This year, I have worked on ball handling and scoring at all three levels, as well as working on physical strength.

Welge: What made you decide to commit to play at Quinnipiac? What do you plan to study there?

Sipla: I knew that it was the perfect fit academically and basketball wise, as well as the coaching staff exceeding my expectations throughout the whole recruiting process. I plan to major in biology and follow the pre-med track.

Welge: Is there a place you’ve never been that you’d like to travel to?

Sipla: I would really like to travel to Australia. I think it would be a super cool experience.

Welge: Do you have a favorite athlete or team you like to watch?

Sipla: I really like to watch Caitlin Clark or Jewell Lloyd, but I also like to watch college basketball in general.

Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Sipla: My favorite movie is “Mean Girls.”

Welge: What’s a favorite meal or food?

Sipla: My favorite food is steak, but a close second would be a Chipotle burrito bowl.