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Kane County Chronicle

St. Charles police conducting emergency training exercise at Charlestowne Mall; no public threat

Police ask residents to avoid the area during training exercise

St. Charles police officers stop a driver near Lincoln School in St. Charles for using a cellphone in a school zone.

(file photo) St. Charles Police Department is performing in a multi-agency training exercise at the Charlestown Mall area in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

By Joey Weslo

If you are seeing an unusual high police presence around the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles Tuesday, it is for a multi-agency planned training exercise.

The public safety live training exercise is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 16.

Authorities are simulating emergency activity on both the north and east sides of the building, according to a police post.

The St. Charles Police Department said there is no emergency or active threat in the area.

“This is only an exercise. There is no danger to the public,” the police posted.

The police are requesting the public avoid the area to allow law enforcement to safely conduct the training exercise.

“St. Charles PD is partnering with other law enforcement during realistic training exercises ensuring our first responders are prepared to keep our community safe,” the police posted.

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Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo

Joey Weslo is a reporter for Shaw Local News Network