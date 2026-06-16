St. Charles police conducting emergency training exercise at Charlestowne Mall; no public threat

(file photo) St. Charles Police Department is performing in a multi-agency training exercise at the Charlestown Mall area in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

If you are seeing an unusual high police presence around the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles Tuesday, it is for a multi-agency planned training exercise.

The public safety live training exercise is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 16.

Authorities are simulating emergency activity on both the north and east sides of the building, according to a police post.

The St. Charles Police Department said there is no emergency or active threat in the area.

“This is only an exercise. There is no danger to the public,” the police posted.

The police are requesting the public avoid the area to allow law enforcement to safely conduct the training exercise.

“St. Charles PD is partnering with other law enforcement during realistic training exercises ensuring our first responders are prepared to keep our community safe,” the police posted.